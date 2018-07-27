Man electrocuted in attic of Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, officials said, a man was electrocuted while in the attic of a home in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2700 block of Southwest 36th Avenue, where the man was found deceased.

7News cameras captured police outside under the home, which is under construction. Hurricane shutters could be seen in front of the residence.

The 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified him.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.