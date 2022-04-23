MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a theft that took place in Miami.

Miami Police responded to a report of a theft near the 3100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue before 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to the victim’s friend, the victim was at Moxies in Brickell Friday night, when he met a woman and took her to his home at One Paraiso.

The victim’s friend also said the victim last remembered having a glass of wine and waking up Saturday morning.

The victim found that his watch on his wrist, as well as the watches in his closet, are gone.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

