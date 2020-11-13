Man drowns in lake after fleeing from officers in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was driving a stolen car drowned in a lake in Doral while fleeing from police, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man died after jumping into the lake, located near a warehouse district in the area of Northwest 94th Avenue and 12th Street, early Friday morning.

Hours later, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene.

Doral Police said an officer spotted the man behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle at around 2 a.m. and tried to pull him over. The man fled and dove into the water.

Divers responded to the scene and recovered his body at around 10 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police has taken over the death investigation. As of Friday evening, officials have not released the man’s identity.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.