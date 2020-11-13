Man drowns in canal after fleeing from officers in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has drowned in a canal after fleeing from police officers in a Doral neighborhood.

According to Doral Police, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, overnight Friday.

The driver got out of the car near the 13th block of Northwest 94th Avenue, jumped into a canal and drowned.

His body was recovered by divers at around 10 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police have since responded to the scene and will take over the death investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by police.

