MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has drowned after the boat he was on with another passenger sank near Government Cut in Miami.

Multiple agencies, including City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Miami Beach Fire Rescue, responded to a call of two passengers in the water after their vessel began to take on water, just after 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said a fireboat found the victim unresponsive and took him to a Miami Beach Fire Rescue crew that transported him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted out that a good Samaritan rescued the other passenger.

#UPDATE a good Samaritan rescued one person from the water near Government Cut and @MiamiDadePD found the other person who was unresponsive and transferred him to local EMS after their vessel sank. pic.twitter.com/cXi4H50mGg — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 24, 2018

Officials said the second passenger was not transported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.