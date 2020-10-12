Man drowns, 1 stable after nearly drowning at Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims have been transported to the hospital after a drowning incident at Haulover Beach, but one would not make it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just west of the Haulover sandbar at around 2:17 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses said a group of women began screaming for help because a man was about 10 feet underwater and unresponsive, and they said he couldn’t swim.

The man was transported to Aventura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two Good Samaritans, Walton Goncalves and Mario Solis, said they attempted to save that man’s life.

Goncalves said he was a few feet away from the water when he heard the screams. He swam over, located the unconscious victim at the bottom of the water and brought him up to shore.

Solis then jumped in along with rescue officials, grabbed the man’s head and brought him onto the boat.

“I’m a pretty good swimmer, so I figured, ‘Let me swim over to see what’s going on,’ and then the lady started yelling, ‘We’re missing one guy! He’s down there, and he does not know how to swim!'” said Goncalves. “So, that’s when we started looking, and like I said, the water’s clean, so we can see him from the top. We found him, swam down and brought him up. At this time, he was already laying flat on the bottom, so I swam him back up to the surface and more people joined, and we swam him back to the sandbar to start administering CPR. We were able to keep his head above the water the whole time.”

“We didn’t feel a pulse, but he had only been underwater for a couple of minutes, plus the time it took for us to be able to get him on the boat, so more than a couple minutes had gone by already,” said Solis.

The other victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

