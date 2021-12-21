HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and his dog have been brought to safety after the man’s boat took on water near the Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to the scene approximately a mile off the Haulover Inlet, Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the 40-foot catamaran boat as it was being towed.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel was dewatered and towed to Port Everglades.

#BreakingNews @USCG Station #FortLauderdale assisted a man and his dog when his 40-ft sailing vessel took on water Tuesday, approximately 1 mi. off #HauloverInlet. After the vessel was dewatered, commercial salvage towed it to @PortEverglades. #SAR pic.twitter.com/80eVnZNpvk — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 21, 2021

