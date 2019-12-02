Man displaced from Miami Gardens home following 2-alarm fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are trying to find the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a Miami Gardens home.

Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 193rd Street and First Avenue, Monday night.

Officials said the home appears to be a total loss.

“Things just started jumping and I just saw flames and sparks and stuff,” said one witness.

“It just went up and then the power lines went to sparking, and everybody had to run this way,” said Desmond Isaacs, a neighbor of the victim.

The sight of the bellowing smoke frightened neighbors.

“Worried about Rudy, that was number one,” said Earl Washington, a neighbor of the victim.

Rudy Watt and his dog, Jacomo, lived in the house. Rudy was not home at the time of the fire, Jacomo managed to escape the home on its own.

“I got a phone call that the house was on fire,” said Watt. “He took off and went running, so he was scared, and I found him a couple blocks over.”

Watt is trying to figure out what happens now.

“That can be rebuilt. A life can’t be regained,” said Watt. “We just gotta do what we need to.”

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

They have not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire, but they received reports that a transformer had blown.

Fortunately, Watt has many neighbors who have offered him a place to stay for the night.

