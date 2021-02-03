Man disguised as delivery driver takes packages from Tamarac condos

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man disguised as a delivery driver was caught on video taking multiple packages from the front doors of condominiums in Tamarac.

According to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous, porch pirates have become a large problem in his neighborhood. He has filed a police report and hopes speaking out will put an end to the stealing spree.

“I saw him just bend down and put something in the bag, and he just left,” he said. “My girlfriend actually purchases a package on Amazon, and they left it at the door, and someone actually took it.”

The man was captured on video at the Sun Vista Gardens condominium complex just after 5 p.m., Tuesday. The man could be seen wearing a white shirt, a pink or red winter hat and carrying what appears to be a DoorDash delivery bag.

He then grabs a box and puts it in his bag. Around 11:30 p.m., the victims said the culprit comes back and targets a neighbor.

“You don’t want anyone going on your property and taking your stuff,” the victim said.

The victim said the package taken from his door had some protein powder in it. He said his girlfriend needs the powder to help her recover after a recent weight loss surgery.

“She can’t intake hard food right now, so she needs the protein,” he said.

The victim added that package and mail theft is something several residents in the complex have been dealing with. He said staff put up a sign reminding residents that mail theft is a federal crime.

Now, he and others hope police catch whoever is responsible before anyone else is targeted.

“We’re kind of upset about that because it could be anyone,” he said. “Someone who is sick needs their medication and just takes it just like that, you never know.”

It remains unknown whether the man seen taking the packages worked for DoorDash. 7News has reached out to the company for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

