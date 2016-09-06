Man dies while trying to save wife on Florida lake

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a central Florida man died while trying to save his wife who was struggling in the rough water of a lake.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 37-year-old Sara Diggs began having trouble staying afloat as soon as she entered the water from a ladder off a boat on Lake George on Sunday.

A report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says her 33-year-old husband Norman Diggs III went into the water after her and also began struggling. Their friend Gary O’Brien was on a nearby boat. He jumped in while others started calling for help.

O’Brien was able to get Sara Diggs to safety, but wasn’t able to help her husband. Officials found Diggs’ body Sunday night.

