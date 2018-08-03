Man dies in Palmetto Expressway crash after suffering medical episode

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after, police said, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Emergency units closed all lanes at the Northwest 57th Avenue exit as they worked the scene, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the 61-year-old victim was traveling eastbound on Northwest 167th Street when he suffered a medical episode.

Investigators said the driver then crashed through a fence and struck the Palmetto Expressway barrier wall, near the Northwest 47th Avenue exit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of 7:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened and traffic was flowing.

