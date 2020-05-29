Man dies in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a hit-and-run involving an all-terrain vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 116th Terrace at around 8:10 p.m., Friday.

According to police, the hit-and-run involved the ATV and a black SUV.

Responding paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.

It remains unknown which direction the SUV was headed following the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

