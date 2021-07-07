TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died in the hospital and another has been detained after a shooting in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting outside the Tamarac Community Center along Commerical Boulevard and Northwest 84th Terrace, just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

BSO officials said the shooting did not occur at the library located at the scene, but that is where a victim was found.

Deputies said a dispute between the drivers of the burgundy Ford Mustang and a pickup truck escalated into a shooting. Bullet holes were visible on the Mustang’s passenger side door.

Commercial Boulevard was shut down as one of the drivers was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was detained and questioned by deputies.

The cars involved were towed away, as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Commercial Boulevard has since reopened after being shut down for several hours.

Officials have not released the name of the victim in the road rage incident, and there’s no word of charges, if any, for the driver of the pickup.

