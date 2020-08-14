Man dies in deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been killed following a shooting involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Dania Beach.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of the 5400 block of Southwest 32nd Terrace, at around 7:22 p.m., Friday.

BSO said they responded to a home in that area to a domestic violence call. According to deputies, a woman and her boyfriend were fighting, and the woman told deputies the boyfriend took a gun and took off.

While they were searching for the man, they received a second call of shots fired along the 2500 block of Stirling Road.

That’s when they found a person, presumably the person they were looking for, and shots were fired. The deputies then returned fire.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they found a gun at the scene of the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be the lead agency in the shooting investigation.

Deputies have blocked off Sterling Road in both directions as they work the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.