FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was electrocuted in Fort Lauderdale while he was doing his job.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene behind a home along Northeast 23rd Street and Middle River Drive, Friday morning.

Officials said he was trimming a tree and accidentally hit a power line.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

