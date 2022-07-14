HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died following a SWAT situation in Hollywood that ended in a home becoming engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out along the 2700 block of Dewey Street on Thursday night.

The man “aggressively came toward BSO SWAT members with a long pole, using it like a spear, and one of the members shot his gun.”

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One man said he threw Molotov bottles at police to get them off of the property. He was also threatening to hurt himself and others, according to police.

“All of a sudden, we hear some bangs, we saw a couple little fires break out,” one neighbor said. “All of a sudden we see them shooting water at the house. Next thing you know, the flames just start building.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the home on Wednesday because a man was barricaded inside the home. The standoff lasted hours into the night.

The man inside of the home refused to come out and a standoff ensued.

“They blasted him three times with nonlethal ammunition,” one man said.

High flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Neighbors said they saw the barricaded man being taken away in an ambulance.

Damages to the home and surrounding area can be seen, Thursday morning.

The area remains taped off between 26th and 27th avenues along Dewey Street.

It is advised to avoid those roads.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading the investigation as an officer fired his gun.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.