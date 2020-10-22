Man dies following shooting in Miami near Miami-Dade County bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Miami near a Miami-Dade Transit bus.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 36th Street near 31st Avenue at around 7 p.m., Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds, and not long after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered in tarp lying on the sidewalk next to the stationary bus.

Crime scene technicians were called in to collect evidence as police search for the shooter.

Police said they are interviewing the bus driver and reviewing surveillance footage as they work out what had occurred.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

