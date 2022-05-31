NEAR LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — One man has died following an alligator attack near Largo.

Largo Police said they believe the man went into the water to retrieve a frisbee when he was attacked.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said gator trappers have been contacted and will respond to the lake.

