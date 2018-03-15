Man dies driving wrong way on I-95, crashes into construction site

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver died Thursday morning after driving against traffic along Interstate 95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just after 2 a.m. of the wrong-way wreck. Officials said the driver was traveling north in the I-95 south express lanes, which were closed due to construction.

Police said the driver hit two trucks — a fully-loaded water tanker truck and street sweeper truck — that were on an active construction site while going north in the southbound lanes.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

A construction worker was hit by debris, officials said, and was transported by ground to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are continuing their investigation into how the driver entered the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.