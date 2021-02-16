Man dies at hospital following officer-involved shooting outside Miami mobile home park

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been killed after an officer-involved shooting in the City of Miami.

City of Miami Police officers and Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of Northwest South River Drive just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

PIO is on scene reference a police involved shooting. Media staging area will be located at 2980 NW South River Drive. https://t.co/TQQZA6xR9M — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 17, 2021

One subject was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound, where he would succumb to his injuries. Police have not released the man’s identity or his age.

According to police, officers were investigating a series of armed robberies in the southern end of Miami, one involving a cellphone store. Their investigation led them to a mobile home park, Tuesday afternoon.

“Between Feb. 8 and today, we’ve had a rash of robberies in the south end of the City of Miami, particularly the Flagami area,” City of Miami Deputy Police Chief Ronald Papier said. “These were armed robberies. A few of them were with a flare gun, and the last several were with a firearm. Two of them were today.”

Police said two officers fired on the subject, and he was shot outside of the mobile home park. The officers performed first aid on the subject before he was taken to the hospital, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the shooting, which is protocol whenever an officer fires their weapon.

