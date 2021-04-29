Man dies at hospital after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called to the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 24th Street at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported the 26-year-old victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A Miami shooting at NW 24th St and 20th Ave has @ArtAcevedo on scene. @wsvn @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/cxQOws3dGM — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 29, 2021

According to police, the shooter fled on foot after shooting the victim multiple times.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

