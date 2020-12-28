Man dies at hospital after car crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital after he was involved in a car crash in Lauderhill.

The collision between two cars happened along North State Road 7 near Northwest 16th Street, Monday morning.

Officials said a BMW slammed into a Mercedes-Benz while trying to make a turn before crashing into a bus stop.

The BMW’s driver was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The other driver was not hurt.

