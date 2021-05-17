Man dies at hospital after boat crash in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died at the hospital after a boat crash in Key Largo.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, a 59-year-old man was traveling in Blackwater Sound at high speed when he crashed into mangroves.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he would succumb to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.