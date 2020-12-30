Man dies after truck plunges into West Miami-Dade canal

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died after a pickup truck crashed into a canal in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 114th Avenue, near the southbound Florida Turnpike exit, at approximately 8:12 p.m., Wednesday.

When first responders arrived on scene, witnesses advised officers a pickup truck had landed in the canal.

According to police, the truck landed in the canal as a result of a crash involving at least one other vehicle.

Four divers with MDFR located the victim and pulled him out of the water.

He was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.