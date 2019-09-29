Man dies after standoff with police at Kendall apartment complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a confrontation with police officers after he had barricaded himself in his Kendall apartment.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a domestic violence call at the Waterford Point apartment complex, along the 8000 block of Southwest 122nd Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the mother of the 38-year-old man went to his apartment and tried to bust through his window, but she could not get in.

Officials said a dispute ensued at the scene between the deceased and his mother. She then called the police for help.

The mother told responding officers that her son had barricaded himself inside of the unit.

“The mom was taken out of the apartment for her safety while our officers spent a good amount of time trying to negotiate with him to calm down,” said Miami-Dade Police Deputy Director Freddy Ramirez.

But investigators said the man’s behavior grew increasingly unstable.

“He was erratic during the conversation. The subject produced a firearm and fired at our officers,” said Ramirez.

Officials said they were forced to return fire. When the shootout ended, officers went in and found the man’s body inside of a closet.

It remains unclear whether the subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or during the exchange of fire.

Neighbors said the scene resembled a war zone.

“[I saw] heavy grade military assault rifles. I went back to the backside, come in, there’s about three to four dozen different vehicles, including SWAT vehicles,” said Sarah Finley.

A police officer was grazed by a bullet in the torso and was treated at the scene. No one else was injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Special Response Teams and negotiators also responded to the scene.

Officials closed the entrance to the apartment complex, and instructed residents to stay inside their apartments.

“It’s scary. You don’t want this to happen to anybody, let alone as a mom,” said Finley. “Your instincts kick in. You want to protect your child.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

