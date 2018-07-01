SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of one man.

Miami-Dade Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Caribbean Boulevard and Southwest 117th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson South Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

