MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Miami, Sunday.

Miami Police were dispatched to the area of Northwest First Place and 54th Street, where a 911 caller had reported a man had been shot.

Shortly after, officers said they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness said he had heard people involved in the incident speaking in Spanish. “I know they were telling the person, ‘Why did you do that for? Why did you do that for?’ But in Spanish, ‘¿Por qué hiciste eso?‘”

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.