NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he tried to attack an officer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue at around 8 a.m., Friday.

Witnesses said they heard five shots ring out in the area before seeing first responders performing CPR on the subject.

The man was a reckless driving suspect who charged at an officer.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a police-involved shooting at NW 186 Street and 67 Avenue. Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/LRQdsXemDB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2022

An officer was conducting seat belt safety enforcement in the area when the incident occurred.

“Upon sight of our officer, he immediately revved his engine, spun his tires and proceeded, recklessly, through that red light of that intersection,” police said. “Moments later, he struck multiple vehicles, multiple civilian vehicles for some unknown reason.”

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a police motorcycle could be seen on its side. A car could also be seen crashed into a pillar of a Denny’s restaurant.

“It ended up right in front of Denny’s and the suspect came out of the vehicle with a knife,” one woman said.

Police said the subject had two large kitchen knives and would not put them down.

He then continued engaging the officer, forcing him to shoot, officials said.

The subject was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The principle and goal of the Miami-Dade Police Department and every law enforcement officer is the sanctity of life,” police said. “Unfortunately, that was not the outcome here today.”

Police have not revealed the identity of the subject but say he was a white Hispanic male in his 30’s.

The officer involved was not injured.

