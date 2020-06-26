Man dies after machete attack in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after being attacked with a machete in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Southwest 49th Avenue and Eighth Street at approximately 12:15 a.m., Friday.

Responding officers located an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds at the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

Authorities said there is a second scene nearby at Southwest 51st Avenue and Sixth Street where a vehicle’s window was found shot out.

Police continue to investigate but confirmed both scenes are connected.

