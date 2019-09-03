Man dies after house fire in Cutler Bay

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a house caught fire in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home, located in the area of Southwest 89th Court and 192nd Drive, at approximately 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Police officials said responding firefighters located a man inside of the house.

He was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

