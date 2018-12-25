Man dies after gas station shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being shot at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Westar station along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said one man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The gunman fled the scene just before officers arrived.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

