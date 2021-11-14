NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was injured in a shooting in Miami that also sent another man to the hospital has died from his injuries, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, shots were in the area of Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue, at around midnight, Sunday.

First responders arrived to find two men injured.

Police said the surviving victim was transported to Jackson Memorial in stable condition.

Sunday afternoon, investigators confirmed the second victim succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is still underway.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

