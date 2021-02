MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 75-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Miramar.

The crash happened north of Miramar Parkway when, investigators said, he veered off the interstate and struck a concrete utility pole.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

