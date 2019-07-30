Man dies after car crashes into Doral canal

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after crashing his car into a canal in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 75th Street and 116th Avenue just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Rescue divers also responded to the scene and were able to locate an adult male victim.

The man was transported as a trauma alert to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FHP officials said the man was driving onto Florida’s Turnpike from Northwest 74th Street when he drove straight into the canal.

His car’s OnStar notified emergency services to respond to the scene.

Please avoid the area of NW 74TH Street and the Turnpike. The northbound on-ramp to the turnpike at 74th Street is closed due to crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/xik9O8hUEz — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 30, 2019

7News cameras captured Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigating the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

