Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver, 2nd car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a driver who fled the scene and a second vehicle, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the westbound lanes on the 1200 block of East Copans Road just after 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where the body, covered by a yellow tarp, could be seen on the road.

Investigators said the victim was struck while he was crossing the street and was later hit by a second car.

The man was pronounced dead by rescue crews.

Officials said the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

Detectives said the first driver was behind the wheel of a metallic gray, 2014 or 2015 Honda Civic. The car was missing the passenger’s side window and could have some damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

