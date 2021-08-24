MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot multiple times while eating with his family at a Miami Beach cafe.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to La Cerveceria, along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, just before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“There was a guy sitting at a table with all his family and kids and everything,” a witness said. “He was right there, and the guy went there and shot the guy a few times.”

The man shot on South Beach has been pronounced dead, according to law enforcement sources. Those close to the investigation tell me was sitting at an Ocean Drive Cafe eating with his family when he was shot several times. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q4dYxnodnk — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 24, 2021

According to police, responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after they arrived.

Those close to the investigation said the victim was sitting at an Ocean Drive cafe eating with his family when he was shot several times.

Cameras captured an ambulance with its lights and siren activated transporting the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moments after the shooting, cellphone video captured the alleged gunman dancing in the restaurant’s patio.

“He started dancing on top of the guy,” a witness said. “I don’t know why.”

“What was so strange is the guy that was shooting, they said he was smiling and laughing the whole time that he was shooting the guy,” a second witness said.

Chilling: This shows an armed man dancing just after the murder victim was shot at La Ceveceria restaurant on Ocean Dr. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/w4fuEMr46F — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

Police said they have detained a man and located a firearm. Cellphone video captured the man lying on his back in a nearby alleyway before he was taken into custody.

In the video, the man appears to confess to the crime, yelling, “I did it! I did it! I did it!”

The broad daylight shooting has left people in the area shocked.

“It makes me feel awful, especially when I’m bringing friends and family that I know and love to share the beautiful city that I was born and raised in, and I grew up here,” Cindy Rudin said. “It really makes me feel really sad.”

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area while officers investigate the shooting.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

