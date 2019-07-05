Man dies after being shot multiple times in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Sunrise that left a man dead.

Sunrise Police responded to multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 58th Terrace just after 9:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, responding officers arrived on scene and found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

