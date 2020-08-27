Man dies after argument escalates into shooting in parking lot of strip mall near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police say, an argument escalated into a shooting at a West Miami-Dade strip mall across the street from Florida International University’s main campus.

Miami-Dade Police, FIU Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 2:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, an argument inside of a barbershop spilled out into the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

Paramedics transported the victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He would later succumb to his injuries.

7News cameras captured several evidence markers strewn across the parking lot of the shopping center. 7Skyforce captured what appeared to be clothing covered in blood in one of the parking spaces.

An employee at a nearby auto repair shop said he heard three faint gunshots.

Investigators have detained several people at the scene, but it remains unknown how they are related to the shooting.

Police said they are searching for a white car, but they did not specify the type of vehicle.

Officials have since given the all clear to the university’s Modesto Maidique Campus and Engineering Campus.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.