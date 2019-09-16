Man detained, gunman at large after shots fired on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained the driver of car believed to be connected to an armed robbery after, officials said, someone opened fire on the vehicle as the result of an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a woman ducking for cover.

7News cameras captured the driver seen sporting dreadlocks and wearing a black T-shirt and camo pants, as he sat in handcuffs next to a Miami-Dade Police cruiser outside Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, Monday afternoon.

Steps away was a 2011 silver Infiniti with a bullet hole through the passenger side of the windshield.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police units gathered outside the emergency room as they continued to investigate what, officials said, began on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, just before 1 p.m.

Investigators said at least one shot was fired in the middle of midday traffic and went through the Infiniti’s windshield.

Authorities said the woman in the passenger seat hopped out of the vehicle in a panic. She was not shot but suffered some scrapes.

The woman was transported to Jackson North Medical Center by an unknown vehicle.

Shortly after, the driver of the Infiniti showed up to the hospital moments later and was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be connected to an armed robbery that occurred a couple of days ago.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, including how the woman and the driver are related or a description of the vehicle the subject was driving.

If you have any information on the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

