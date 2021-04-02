Man detained as police investigate incident involving 13-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained a man as they continue to investigate an incident involving a teenager in Miami.

The family of a 13-year-old girl is outraged after, they said, a man held their child in his home for hours.

They fear she is the victim of a sexual assault.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene along Northwest 55th Terrace and Seventh Court, early Friday morning.

According to family members, the teenager left their house without permission and once they realized she was gone, they spent hours searching for her.

The 13-year-old’s mother said a man she questioned during her search lied to her over and over again telling her he hadn’t seen the teenager.

“When I approached the gentleman I asked him again — this is my sixth time walking this block, asking the same gentlemen the same questions. He told me, ‘No’ and then I looked back and saw my child running,” said the 13-year-old’s mother. “All I could do was tell her, “Come here, I love you.'”

The teen’s family members said she was taken to the hospital.

Police have detained one man for questioning.

All City of Miami Police will confirm as of noon is that they are investigating an incident involving a child.

