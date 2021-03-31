Man detained after school girls accuse him of following them in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have put a stop to what they thought was a potential case of stranger danger.

A heavy police presence was set up near William Dandy Middle School located at 2400 NW 26th St. in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday morning.

A number of female students alerted school staff when the presence of a strange man made them uncomfortable.

Police detained the man as he faces charges of trespassing.

7News cameras captured him in the back of the police cruiser.

The young girls told their school administrators that someone was following them and the school called the police.

When police made contact with the man, he took off running, but he was caught just a few blocks away.

