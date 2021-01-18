Man detained after police investigate reports of shots fired in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a man at an active scene outside a Hollywood mall after they responded to a report of shots fired.

Hollywood Police responded to a call about possible shots fired at the Oakwood Plaza, located along Oakwood Boulevard, just before 12 p.m., Monday.

Officers and K-9 units are investigating at the plaza, as well as the La Quinta Inn and Suites nearby.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hotel where two officers could be seen outside near a seated man with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.