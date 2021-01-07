Man detained after nearly hour-long police pursuit ends in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit involving a stolen car ended after nearly an hour in Northwest Miami-Dade with the driver taken into custody.

The driver of a black Mazda sedan came to a stop and surrendered to police in a residential area near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and 22nd Court, just after 11 a.m., when the car seemed to become disabled.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as officers placed the subject in handcuffs.

The Mazda, with the rear bumper seen hanging off the vehicle, could be seen speeding through parts of Opa-Locka, Miami, Miami Gardens, Hialeah and Northwest Miami-Dade. The chase stretched across several highways and residential areas.

At some points, the driver reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour and even drove against traffic.

“This individual was traveling at high rates of speed with wanton disregard for human life,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome.

The driver weaved through a number of cars and even swiped some. At one point, he is seen nearly slamming head on into other drivers.

“We don’t have the extent of the damage, but we do know that nobody was injured,” said Colome.

For the most part, police kept a safe distance as they attempted to catch the culprit while protecting the public.

Eventually, Florida Highway Patrol drivers put pressure on the driver as they tailed him closely.

Residents of the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood where the chase ended said the reckless driving could have caused a tragedy.

“It was very dangerous what he did. Somebody could have gotten hurt,” said area resident Protunda Robinson.

The driver pulled over and came out of the vehicle with his hands up. Several police officers approached with their guns drawn, handcuffed him and put him in the back of a cruiser.

7News cameras captured investigators combing the vehicle for evidence.

Xavier Barker, the owner of the Mazda, said the vehicle was stolen on Tuesday.

“The man took my car, drove off with my car,” he said.

Barker said he called police when he spotted the vehicle in Opa-Locka, Thursday morning, leading to the chase.

“He’d seen the police earlier. He peeled off, he took off,” he said.

Barker said he hopes the man who caused all this commotion pays for what he did.

“Whatever they do to him, throw the book at him, I don’t care. Y’all do that you gotta do,” he said.

The driver could face several felony charges.

