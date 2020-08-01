Man detained after jumping on hood of semi-truck on Turnpike in Boynton Beach

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a man into custody on the Florida Turnpike near Boynton Beach after he was captured on cellphone video hanging onto the hood of a semi-truck.

Erik Morales said he and his girlfriend were heading north on the highway on Saturday when he witnessed the dangerous and surreal sight near the Turnpike’s Milepost 86.

“I see a semi tractor-trailer swerving, from the middle lane to the right lane, to the left lane, to the right, in and out, just driving crazy, up on two wheels at one time,” he said during a phone interview.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call about the wild ride at around 1 p.m.

Morales, who was on a road trip to his native New York at the time, said the situation turned violent just after he began recording the incident on a cellphone.

“I zoom ahead of him, and I see a guy on the hood smashing the windshield with a flat bar, and then he took out the driver’s side window,” he said. “The guy on the hood had blood all over his face. He was only wearing socks and underwear, as you can see on the video.”

Investigators said the man seen on the hood of the truck had gotten out of the vehicle in the southbound lanes near the Boynton Beach Boulevard exit and walked on the highway.

Authorities said the man jumped the median to the northbound side, forcing drivers to slow down. The man took advantage of the slower traffic and jumped on the tractor-trailer.

Morales said he and his girlfriend wanted to know the reason behind the man’s actions.

“He was screaming, ‘Call the police, call the police!’” said Morales.

“Should we call the police?” someone is heard asking in the video.

Troopers intercepted the truck near the 95 Milepost.

Cellphone video captured troopers pulling the man off the hood.

“They took him down and put him in cuffs,” said Morales. “He just wanted it to be over.”

The man was detained and transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation. He did not suffer serious injuries and will likely be Baker Acted.

