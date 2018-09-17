NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An hourslong standoff in Northwest Miami-Dade came to an end after a man who had barricaded himself in a car near a Metrorail station surrendered to police.

Miami-Dade Police surrounded the area where the subject’s brown Chevy Impala was parked, near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Station, Monday morning.

Officers shut down Northwest 25th to 27th Avenue and 62nd to 66th streets.

Officials said the man was possibly armed and refused to get out of the car.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

7News cameras captured officers putting the man in the back of a squad car. He was taken away for questioning.

The Metrorail station was temporarily closed due to the police activity. It later resumed service.

