Man detained after allegedly trying to crash into police car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been detained after he allegedly tried to crash into a City of Miami Police cruiser.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near the entrance of Port Miami, where the driver crashed, at around 5:20 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said he tried to crash into a police car at Northeast Second Street and First Avenue in downtown Miami.

Aerial footage showed the driver had apparently locked the brakes on his truck, skidding off the roadway.

The truck wound up entering port property and hitting a wall.

No injuries were reported.

