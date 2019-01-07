Man denies syringes found in his rectum are his

CLEARWATER, FL — A Pinellas County man arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug possession now faces an additional felony charges of bringing contraband into a jail.

Three syringes were removed from his rectum during a strip search after the suspect arrived at the Pinellas County jail.

According to the report 40-year-old Wesley Scott removed the syringes and handed them to the a deputy. Mr. Scott told the deputy that he had found and they were not his.

Mr. Scott remains at the Pinellas County jail being held on $5,000 bail.

