Man demands money from baby-holding store clerk in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video at a South Florida store captured a man startling the clerk who was holding her baby behind the counter.

Surveillance cameras at the R.A. Discount store near Southwest First Street and 14th Avenue recorded the scene as the subject walked inside on March 3.

He then could be seen approaching the clerk, who was holding her baby at the time.

Officials said the subject placed a BBQ fork to the clerk’s stomach before demanding cash.

Miami Police said he got away with $1,500 and fled the scene on a bicycle.

They are now searching for the subject.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.