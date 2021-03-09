Man dead, woman in critical condition following NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 17th Avenue and 74th Street, just before 4 a.m., Tuesday.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

7News cameras captured investigators around a red SUV at the scene, where the victim’s body remained as of 8 a.m.

The female victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Longtime resident Willie Richardson told 7News that incidents like this happen all too often in the area.

“We need to wake up and smell the coffee and stop living the way we living,” he said. “That’s what the world needs. The world is good. The people in the world is crazy.”

Northwest 17th Avenue between 73rd and 75th streets has been shut down while detectives investigate.

Drivers who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

