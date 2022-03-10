SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another was injured after a golf-cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near 160th Street and Krome Avenue, at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, the golf cart was “attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Krome Avenue from Southwest 158th Street, traveling directly into the path of the Mercedes. As a result, the Mercedes collided into the golf cart.”

The Mercedes overturned as a result of the collision and the female driver was ejected from the vehicle.

7News cameras captured the destroyed golf cart and the mangled SUV in the roadway.

The man driving the golf cart was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial South with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The SUV and golf cart have since been towed from the scene.

Krome Avenue was closed to traffic for five hours.

Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

